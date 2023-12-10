NORTHERN TIER, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford and Tioga County Historical Societies were both awarded grants to help them continue preserving local history.

According to Representatives Tina Pickett and Clint Owlett, the historical societies were given $4,000 each. The funds came from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC)’s Cultural and Historical Grant Program.

“The PHMC grants are really appreciated by the counties involved,” said Pickett. “Many people volunteer and work to create fundraisers for these organizations. Cultural and historical preservation is very important for the enjoyment of each of us, and also to leave legacies for future generations.”

The Cultural and Historical Grant Program supports museums and historical societies that aren’t directly supported by other state programs. The PHMC has awarded 158 museums and historical societies in 58 counties across the commonwealth almost $2 million through this program. The PHMC determines how much money to give each organization by using a formula that considers the organization’s annual operating budget.