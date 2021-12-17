Nominate a Remarkable Woman 728 x 90

Bradford and Tioga Counties to receive part of $106,000 partnership grant from Gov. Wolf

BRADFORD & TIOGA COUNTIES, (WETM) — Both Bradford and Tioga Counties will see a portion of a $106,111 grant as part of the Northeast Regional Healthcare Industry Partnership.

The grant is designed to meet career awareness, readiness, recruitment, and retention goals.

Specifics of the initiatives include hosting career events and activities, creating healthcare career guides, expanding work-based opportunities for youth, identifying short-term industry certifications for incumbent workers and new hires, and exploring non-traditional training models for healthcare, such as apprenticeships.

This is part of a larger $4.8 million grant to strengthen workforce development in Pennsylvania and has been divided amongst the different regions in the state.

Along with Tioga and Bradford, the money will be shared with Carbon, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming Counties.

