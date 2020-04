(WETM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in both Tioga and Bradford County.

Bradford County, Pa has confirmed 4 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 14 confirmed cases.

Tioga County, Pa also confirming 2 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 10 confirmed cases.

The ages, gender, whereabouts, and conditions of the patients were not disclosed by the Department of Health.