Bradford County communities receive nearly $11 million from natural gas industry impact fees

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County and its municipalities will receive $10.7 million in impact fee revenue derived from the natural gas industry during 2019, according to Rep. Tina Pickett.

According to Pickett, $4.8 million will go to the county and $5.9 million will go directly to municipalities in early July.

“Act 13 continues to pay significant dividends for our local communities as drilling companies assist with the consequences of their activities,” said Pickett. “In addition to the impact fees, the natural gas industry remains an important job generator for the local economy and should remain so many more years to come.”



Statewide, more than $200 million was generated through impact fee collections during the 2019 production year, which is a decrease of $42.6 million from last year. The PUC said the decline was primarily driven by the lower average price of natural gas.

Since the enactment of Act 13 in 2012, more than $1.9 billion in impact fee revenues have been returned to communities across Pennsylvania.