Bradford County Constable in need of community support to aid recovery

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A long-time constable, and military veteran, is in need of the public’s help to aid him in recovering from a recent medical event.

James, Jim, Canning Sr., of Athens Pa., recently suffered a stroke back on Feb. 21. that had left him partially paralyzed and now is unable to work for some time as he recovers, according to his GoFundMe page.

Working as a Bradford County Constable for nearly 10 years, Jim has served his community in more ways than one as he helped a 90-year-old Korean War Veteran from being evicted from his home back in 2019.

According to WNEP, Jim helped raise over $7,000 at the time of the story by creating a GoFundMe for the man in order to pay $3,000 in overdue property taxes. At the end of the fundraiser, the total amount raised for the veteran was $11,745.

Now it’s Jim’s time of need as a GoFundMe has been set up to help him during his recovery.

The GoFundMe can be found here, but if you prefer to mail a donation directly it can be sent to 124 East Frederick St. Athens, Pa. 18810.