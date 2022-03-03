Bradford County Constable in need of community support to aid recovery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James, Jim, Canning Sr.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — A long-time constable, and military veteran, is in need of the public’s help to aid him in recovering from a recent medical event.

James, Jim, Canning Sr., of Athens Pa., recently suffered a stroke back on Feb. 21. that had left him partially paralyzed and now is unable to work for some time as he recovers, according to his GoFundMe page.

Working as a Bradford County Constable for nearly 10 years, Jim has served his community in more ways than one as he helped a 90-year-old Korean War Veteran from being evicted from his home back in 2019.

According to WNEP, Jim helped raise over $7,000 at the time of the story by creating a GoFundMe for the man in order to pay $3,000 in overdue property taxes. At the end of the fundraiser, the total amount raised for the veteran was $11,745.

Now it’s Jim’s time of need as a GoFundMe has been set up to help him during his recovery.

The GoFundMe can be found here, but if you prefer to mail a donation directly it can be sent to 124 East Frederick St. Athens, Pa. 18810.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now