TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County Dispatcher retired this afternoon after 25 years of service, and to make it just that much sweeter, today was her birthday too.

Nancy Conner didn’t want a big hurrah or a send-off, but when she tried to leave work this afternoon as uneventfully as possible, she was surprised by colleagues, family and friends. They had prepared a conference room decorated with photos of her over the years, food spreads, treats, and joyous music.

Nancy began her career at Bradford County’s Office of Emergency Management in August of 1996, and saw all kinds of technological changes and improvements to her department over the decades. There is little doubt that the department she left today has come a long way in 25 years, and she was there for every step of the way.

Our Assignment Editor, George, talked to Nancy frequently as part of the job, and got to meet her face to face for their first in person hello, and their final goodbye.

Nancy said it was nice to finally put a face to the name. I’ve talked to her at least once a week for the past 20 years, and it means a lot to see her off. George Kastenhuber – WETM Assignment Editor

WETM’s George Kastenhuber wishes Nancy Conner a fond farewell.

Nancy, we here at WETM wish you all the best in the years to come.