BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — The Bradford County EMS Association is hosting several open houses in an effort to recruit volunteer Emergency Medical Service providers.

The events are scheduled for May 23, 2022, at several locations within Bradford County. At the open houses, guests can meet First Responders, EMTs, and Paramedics, see their equipment and learn how to become an EMS provider. The announcement lists that brochures, handouts and snacks will be available.

A list of the open house locations is below:

South Creek EMS – State Route 14, Gillett PA 16925 – Open 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Tri-Township EMS – Ridgebury Division -16145 Berwick Turnpike, Gillett PA 16925 – Open 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.