Bradford County facility among nation’s top 100 “super polluters”

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – A new study has found that a Bradford County manufacturing facility is among the top 100 worst polluters in the nation.

The study, “Breath to the People,” was put together by the Environmental Integrity Project, in partnership with the United Church of Christ, and “analyzed the most recent available toxic air emission data reported to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Toxics Release Inventory (TRI), which tracks air releases from over 15,500 facilities, to determine which are releasing the most toxic air pollution into heavily populated areas.”

Among the top 100 “super polluters” was Global Tungsten & Powders in Towanda, Pennsylvania.

GTP “develops, manufactures and markets refractory metal powders such as tungsten, tungsten carbide, molybdenum, and cobalt. GTP is a leading Western supplier with production facilities in the United States, Finland, and the Czech Republic.”

In Towanda, the facility manufactures “ammonium paratungstate (APT), tungsten oxide, tungsten metal powder (WMP), Tungsten Carbide (WC), ready-to-press grade powder (RTP), thermal spray powders (TSP), moly powder, semi-finished parts, and components for the SOFC market segment.”

According to the study, GTP produces 76.86 tons of Toxic Air Emissions and 4.53 million tons of Inhalation toxicity weighted in 2018.

The report did indicate that GTP was compliant with the 2018 Clean Air Act.

GTP released the following statement to WETM regarding the report.

“Global Tungsten & Powder Corporation’s highest priority is safety and compliance with all applicable environmental laws and regulations, which is reflected in the fact that state and federal agencies issued no notices of violations or civil penalties during over 40 inspections of the Towanda facility conducted since 2017. Air emissions from the facility are consistently 40-70 percent below the limits established by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to protect public health and the environment. It is very important to know that the assumptions and risk screening methodologies used to generate this report are not reflective of the facility’s actual emissions. The company believes the Towanda facility would not be included on the list at all if the proper and documented emissions were analyzed and included in the report. It is unfortunate that generalized assumptions were used in producing this document rather than accurate, regulation-driven information.”

On their website GTP has this to say about their environmental impact:

All of us have a responsibility to protect our environment, manufacturing facilities like ours have an even greater duty to protect our planet. At Global Tungsten & Powders, this is an obligation we take very seriously. Our production facilities are located in and around rural parts of the countries we operate in; from our headquarters in Towanda, Pennsylvania, to our European tungsten and tungsten carbide manufacturing plant in Bruntal, in the Czech Republic, to our tungsten carbide-cobalt / zinc reclaim facility in Jyväskylä, Finland. Because of our location, many of our employees spend a great deal of time enjoying the outdoors, this affords us a special bond with our natural surroundings. With this in mind, all our employees understand the need to exceed all applicable laws and regulations. We work closely with local, state and federal agencies to ensure the safety of our communities and beyond. Global Tungsten & Powders

GTP is one of eight facilities in Pennsylvania named in the report, which says the 100 facilities are “responsible for 39 percent of the toxic air emissions reported in 2018.”

You can read the entire study below.

A majority of the facilities in the report are located in Texas, Ohio, and Louisiana.