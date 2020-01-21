Bradford County first responders receive $280K in funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Twenty-four fire departments and ambulance associations in Bradford County will receive over $280,000 in state funding to tackle capital projects, train personnel and reduce debt, Rep. Tina Pickett announced today.
“Our dedicated first responders provide life-saving services in the region, and for that we are very grateful,” said Pickett. “I am pleased we are able to support these hard-working groups with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”
The following fire and EMS companies in the Bradford County received grants.
Bradford County
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,920.
- Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $11,920.
- Engine Company No. 1 – $11,509.
- Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.
- Greater Valley EMS – $9,192.
- Greater Valley Fire Company – $12,057.
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.
- Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $11,646.
- J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $11,509.
- LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.
- Monroe Hose Company – $12,057.
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Company – $12,331.
- North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. – $12,331.
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $11,920.
- South Waverly Fire Department 1 – $11,509.
- Towanda Fire Department – $12,057.
- Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association – $11,783.
- Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 – $11,509.
- Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,509.
- Wilmot Fire Company Inc. – $12,605.
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.
- Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,742.
Last week Rep. Clint Owlett announced that several other departments in his district also received new funding.
- Innes Hose Company: $12,057.17.
- Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $11,783.31.
- Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $12,057.17.
- South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,646.38.
- Tri Township Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.
- Western Alliance Emergency Services: $9,192.44.
Nearly $466,000 was awarded to departments in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna County.