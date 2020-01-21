Bradford County first responders receive $280K in funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Twenty-four fire departments and ambulance associations in Bradford County will receive over $280,000 in state funding to tackle capital projects, train personnel and reduce debt, Rep. Tina Pickett announced today.

“Our dedicated first responders provide life-saving services in the region, and for that we are very grateful,” said Pickett. “I am pleased we are able to support these hard-working groups with additional funding from the state so they can continue to serve our communities.”

The following fire and EMS companies in the Bradford County received grants.

Bradford County

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,920.

Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 – $11,920.

Engine Company No. 1 – $11,509.

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.

Greater Valley EMS – $9,192.

Greater Valley Fire Company – $12,057.

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 – $11,646.

J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 – $11,509.

LeRaysville Pike Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Monroe Hose Company – $12,057.

New Albany Volunteer Fire Company – $12,331.

North Towanda Fire and Rescue Volunteers Inc. – $12,331.

Protection Hose Company No. 1 – $11,920.

South Waverly Fire Department 1 – $11,509.

Towanda Fire Department – $12,057.

Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association – $11,783.

Vigilante Engine Company No. 1 – $11,509.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc. – $11,509.

Wilmot Fire Company Inc. – $12,605.

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company – $11,509.

Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department – $11,509.

Wysox Volunteer Fire Company – $12,742.

Last week Rep. Clint Owlett announced that several other departments in his district also received new funding.

Innes Hose Company: $12,057.17.

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $11,783.31.

Ridgebury Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $12,057.17.

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $11,646.38.

Tri Township Ambulance Association: $9,192.44.

Western Alliance Emergency Services: $9,192.44.

Nearly $466,000 was awarded to departments in Bradford, Sullivan, and Susquehanna County.