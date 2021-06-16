Bradford County fugitive arrested in Chemung County

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) – Michael Lyon of Erin was arrested on numerous charges, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

Lyon has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the

Fourth Degree, a Class E Felony, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle,

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and Aggravated Unlicensed

Operation of Motor Vehicle, all Class A Misdemeanors.

In addition to the local charges, Lyon is wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Pennsylvania as a Fugitive from Justice.

Lyon was arraigned in the Town of Horseheads Court on all charges and was remanded to the Chemung County Jail without bail pending extradition to Pennsylvania