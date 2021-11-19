Bradford County infrastructure projects receive new funding

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Three projects in Bradford County are among the more than 200 state-wide infrastructure projects to receive new funding through the Commonwealth Financing Authority and the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

The Sayre Borough Diahoga Trail Development project will receive $100,000 and the Towanda Borough Parks Master Plan is receiving $27,145 through the CFA.

The Sayre Borough Downtown Streetscape Project also received $250,000 through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“CFA funding for Act 13 projects provides communities throughout the commonwealth with critical support in improving recreational spaces and addressing necessary environmental and infrastructural upgrades,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “These investments result in safer and transformed neighborhood spaces for Pennsylvanians – keeping the state the best place to live, work, and play.”

The 100 newly announced projects funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority are designated for specific initiatives as follows:

Flood Mitigation: 10 projects approved; $1,379,295 total

Greenways, Trails and Recreation: 78 projects approved; $8,010,727 total

Sewage Facilities: Two projects approved; $40,976 total

Watershed Restoration and Protection: 10 projects approved; $1,035,784 total

Local projects that have previously received funding through the CFA include the Wyalusing Township Recreational Master Plan for the former Camptown School and the Sayre Borough Cayuta Creek Bank Stabilization Project.