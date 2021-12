ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County man has been sentenced to eight to 23 months inside the Bradford County Correctional Facility for multiple offenses.

Jacob Netherton of Athens has been sentenced for the crimes of indecent assault and disorderly conduct after multiple events that occurred on April 23, and May 9, 2021.

Netherton will have to pay $1,300 in fines and other court fees as well as register as a sex offender for 25 years.