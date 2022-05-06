BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Nancy Mechling has announced her retirement as an administrative assistant for Bradford County Public Safety after over 30 years of service in the county and seven and a half years in public safety.

Nancy’s career was celebrated in a post on the Bradford County Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page detailing that she has gone above and beyond in scheduling fire and EMS Training courses, managing the Bradford County CISM team, serving the EOC, and as a secretary for LEPC, Drone Team, Fire Board, and the County EMS Association.

Nancy has also served the community through dozens of outreach opportunities, including serving on the rural health and safety days committee.

Congratulations Nancy on your well-deserved retirement!