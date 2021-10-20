Bradford County Regional Arts Council announces annual Holiday Card Contest

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Regional Arts Council is holding its 5th annual Holiday Card Contest, with the winner receiving a $100 gift card to be used at any BCRAC theatres.

This year’s theme is community helpers in honor of all those who work in our communities during these trying times of the current global pandemic.

The design should predominately feature something that celebrates community helpers, artists may also add other festive elements to their design.

All entries must be a preschool student to high school students to participate, guidelines and entry forms are available at any of the BCRAC theaters; Keystone Theatre, Rialto Theatre, or the Sayre Theatre.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Oct. 26th at 4:00 p.m., all entries must either be mailed to BCRAC Holiday Card Contest, 601 Main Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or dropped off in person at the same address or any BCRAC historic theatre.

The grand prize is a $100 BCRAC gift card, 1st place is a family movie gift bag, and 2nd place is a movie gift bag for 2.