Bradford County residents clean up after damaging storms; more than 700 customers still without power

BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU/WETM) — The severe weather Wednesday night caused a lot of damage in Bradford County, and as of noon on Friday there are more than 700 customers still without power.

Downed trees damaged trailers at a trailer park in Rome. Residents are still without power due to trees ripping down power lines. There are also several trees clogging up Bullard Creek which are causing flood concerns for residents of the area.





Tree-removal crews, as well as neighbors, are pitching in to help cut up fallen trees and debris.

“Trailer roofs taken down. Guy up the road had a trailer roof ripped off his house up in the trees. There’s probably 30 right behind us there in the woods. There’s trees lying down across the creek. I got a tree swing set I put back together. Just a bunch of damage,” said Daniel Worthington, site manager for American Modern Homes.