Northern Tier schools receive safety grants, some adding safety officers

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Rep. Tina Pickett today announced that safety grants totaling more than $455,000 have been awarded to schools in the 110th Legislative District.

The grant awards are as follows.

Athens Area School District – $35,000 for school safety officer.

Canton Area School District – $30,000 for training, security planning and equipment.

Elk Lake School District – $99,073 for assessments, school safety officer, security planning and equipment.

Montrose Area School District – $35,000 for school safety officer.

Northeast Bradford School District – $30,000 for security planning and equipment.

Sayre Area School District – $30,000 for security planning and equipment.

Sullivan County School District – $30,000 for school safety officer.

Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center – $61,323 for staff compensation, assessments, security planning and equipment.

Towanda Area School District – $35,000 for identification system.

Troy Area School District – $35,000 for assessments, training, school safety officer, security planning and equipment.

Wyalusing Area School District – $35,000 for security planning and equipment.

“Creating a safe and secure learning environment for our students’ safety is one of my top priorities,” Pickett said. “This program continues to support the necessary improvements to help ensure we accomplish that goal in schools locally and across the Commonwealth. The governor is proposing to reduce funding for this vital program in next year’s budget. I am disappointed with that decision and will be working to restore it to current levels.”

Rep. Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford/Potter) announced that the following schools in the 68th Legislative District have also been awarded School Safety and Security Grants totaling more than $450,000.

Canton Area School District, Bradford County – $30,000 for conflict resolution and positive behavior support initiatives, security planning and equipment, disciplinary management and staff training.

Galeton Area School District, Potter County – $30,000 for security planning and the purchase of security-related technology, and the institution of student, staff and visitor identification systems.

Northern Tioga School District, Tioga County – $326,718 for security planning and the purchase of security-related technology.

Troy Area School District, Bradford County – $35,000 for safety and security assessments, violence prevention curricula, security planning and equipment purchase, and training and compensation of school resource officers.

Wellsboro Area School District, Tioga County – $35,000 security planning and the purchase of security-related technology, and pursuing trauma-informed approaches to education.

The School Safety and Security Committee awarded $53.7 million in meritorious and competitive School Safety and Security Grants to school districts, intermediate units, vocational-technical schools and charter schools across the state.

The 17-member committee within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency was created as part of a comprehensive school safety law passed by the General Assembly in 2018. One of its duties is to help distribute both meritorious and competitive grants.