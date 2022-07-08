BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) — Representative Tina Pickett made an announcement Thursday after joining a bipartisan majority in helping pass the 2022-23 Pennsylvania state budget bill.

Inside this bill will be a record-high allocation of $15 billion for PreK-12 education across the state.

Seven school districts in Bradford County will receive additional funding for basic education. In total, $3,757,579 is going to the seven Bradford County schools listed below:

Athens Area – To receive $13.1 million, a funding increase of $866,758 (6.5%)

Canton Area – To receive $7.7 million, a funding increase of $285,463 (3.7%)

Northeast Bradford – To receive $6.2 million, a funding increase of $138,097 (2.2%)

Sayre Area – To receive $7.2 million, a funding increase of $730,845 (10.1%)

Towanda Area – To receive $8.3 million, a funding increase of $808,426 (9.6%)

Troy Area – To receive $10.1 million, a funding increase of $524,957 (5.2%)

Wyalusing Area – To receive $7.6 million, a funding increase of $403,033 (5.2%)

“This budget addresses many of the Commonwealth’s needs, and it also sets some new directions,” Pickett said. “The spending we approved that makes a difference in the communities I represent includes an even greater investment in educating our children,” she said.