Bradford County YMCA receives state funding for renovations

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Rep. Tina Pickett and Sen. Gene Yaw today announced that the Bradford County YMCA will be receiving $70,000 for rehabilitation projects.

The YMCA will have it’s gymnasium floor renovated, improve ADA access, and make other building improvements.

“I am always pleased when state funding comes back to the 110th Legislative District that goes toward the enhancement of our quality of life,” said Pickett. “I look forward to the completion of these projects, which will benefit residents of all ages for years to come.”

“I am encouraged these applications from Bradford and Sullivan counties received funding,” Yaw added. “Safe and accessible recreation is important to residents in the Northern Tier. I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

The funding was made available through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which assists communities with the planning and development of public parks, recreation, conservation areas and facilities.