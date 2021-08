ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the heatwave past and fall coming up quickly, Bradley Farms has opened their corn maze once again.

The Elmira farm posted photos of the maze, as well as their 140 traditional and novelty soda flavors for guests to try.

They also announced the return of Beast Blast, where guests can fire tennis balls at targets.

The maze is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.