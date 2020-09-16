Bradley Farms pumpkin yield strong despite dry conditions

HOO, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 04: A pallet load of pumpkins is seen in the field at “PYO Pumpkins” on October 4, 2017 in Hoo, England. The company began in 2009 and allows families to visit the site to pick their own pumpkins, ahead of Halloween events on October 31. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Abnormally dry conditions have dominated the Twin Tiers in recent months, some areas have been placed in a moderate drought category. Pumpkin growers have been concerned for this year’s yield as pumpkins are particularly thirsty crops.

One of the concerned growers was Dan Hurley, the owner of Bradley Farms. “It’s been another strange year to grow in whichever year seems to be. When we were first preparing the ground, getting ready to plant, it was very, very wet. We’ve been in a three year period of excess rain, and then after I seeded them, it never rained again.” Said Hurley regarding the growing year.

Thankfully, the yield for Bradley Farms’ pumpkins was strong. Dan told 18 News that despite the dry conditions, he didn’t face many issues and the farm has several tons of pumpkins ready.

Bradley Farms is having to adapt to the COVID-19 times, Phantom Phrightnights was canceled, that announcement coming in August. Hurley said that the store is laid out differently so that people can browse while practicing social distancing. Unfortunately, hayrides will not be offered this year due to the pandemic.

Bradley Farms is open for business and in the coming weeks, more pumpkins will be put out for people to buy.