ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Beautification Committee will be holding a small Halloween event at the Brand Park Pavilion on Halloween night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Members from the committee will be handing out Halloween bags to the first 125 that arrive, along with hot chocolate, cookies, and a decorated pavilion.

This event is free and is being sponsored by the Brand Park Beautification Committee, The Harold and Winnie Watts Brand Park Trust Fund, and Kool Treats Ice Cream.