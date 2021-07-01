Brand Park Summer Concert Series 2021 kicking off on the Fourth of July

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Downtown Elmira is bringing live music every week this summer at Brand Park. The Brand Park Summer Concert Series will start on July 4th and continue every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. through August 29th.

The concerts were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Anthony Hopkins, who has been organizing this event for a few years, is more excited about it this year because of the missed year.

“We want everyone to come and enjoy themselves, whether you plan on wearing masks or not, we are not enforcing that, but we just want people to feel comfortable… So we’ll be here, join in, there is no cost to anyone,” said Hopkins

Ran by the Brand Park Beautification Committee the concert series has been a tradition in Elmira since 2002. It was originally run by Winnie Watts, who has since passed away. Hopkins, who is Watts’ grandson, hopes to carry on her legacy by continuing to run these events in Brand park.

The committee needs your help! Hopkins says they are in need of volunteers for these events. If you are interested in lending a hand, go to their website to sign up.