ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New numbers from Elmira Police show burglaries city-wide more than doubled last year. There were 172 reported burglaries in 2022. That’s up from 79 burglaries reported in 2021 – an increase of 117%.
So far this year, police say there have been 21 reported burglaries. Police Chief Kristen Thorne told 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina that none of the burglaries were reported in downtown. Chief Thorne says the two weed shops that were targeted this week on West Water Street did not file police reports. Chief Thorne says additional officers will be patrolling the downtown area starting Friday. The Chief also says as the weather gets warmer, more officers will be getting out of their cars to walk the streets and check in on businesses.
The 21 burglaries reported so far are keeping pace with this same time last year, when there were 22. While burglaries are up year-to-year, that is below a peak of 251 burglaries in 2012. Here is the yearly breakdown from Elmira PD:
Reported Burglaries
2023: 21 (up to April 5th)
2022: 172
2021: 79
2020: 87
2019: 172
2018: 131
2017: 126
2016: 172
2015: 179
2014: 230
2013: 224
2012: 251
