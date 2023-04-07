ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – New numbers from Elmira Police show burglaries city-wide more than doubled last year. There were 172 reported burglaries in 2022. That’s up from 79 burglaries reported in 2021 – an increase of 117%.

So far this year, police say there have been 21 reported burglaries. Police Chief Kristen Thorne told 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina that none of the burglaries were reported in downtown. Chief Thorne says the two weed shops that were targeted this week on West Water Street did not file police reports. Chief Thorne says additional officers will be patrolling the downtown area starting Friday. The Chief also says as the weather gets warmer, more officers will be getting out of their cars to walk the streets and check in on businesses.

The 21 burglaries reported so far are keeping pace with this same time last year, when there were 22. While burglaries are up year-to-year, that is below a peak of 251 burglaries in 2012. Here is the yearly breakdown from Elmira PD:

Reported Burglaries

2023: 21 (up to April 5th)

2022: 172

2021: 79

2020: 87

2019: 172

2018: 131

2017: 126

2016: 172

2015: 179

2014: 230

2013: 224

2012: 251

Are you business or homeowner in Elmira who is dealing with safety issues? Let us know by emailing nicolasdubina@wetmtv.com