PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM)- Santa is coming to Pine City. Happening Saturday, December 10th, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM is Breakfast for Dinner with Santa.

The event is taking place at the Pine City Volunteer Fire Department at 1463 Pennsylvania Ave, Pine City, NY 14871. The dinner includes pancakes with “crazy” toppings, inspired by the Christmas movie Elf, along with eggs, sausage, bacon, orange juice, milk, coffee, and hot cocoa with marshmallows. There will also be an opportunity for photos with Santa so be sure to charge your phone before to take pictures of your children with Santa.

The event is free for those 4 years and under, $5.00 for those 5-8 years old, and $10.00 for 9 years and older. It is sponsered in part by Williams Construction, Curren RV Center, America’s Southern Tier Tree Service, and Bulkhead Hardware.