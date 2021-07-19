Breesport man sentenced for sexually assaulting multiple children

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Lawrence Campbell will serve 18 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children, according to Chemung County Assistant District Attorney Will VanDelinder.

Campbell pled guilty to Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree. In pleading guilty, the District Attorney’s office says Campbell admitted to receiving oral sex from a child less than 13 years old on more than two occasions between 2006 and 2009. Additionally, he admitted to touching a five-year-old’s genitals for his own sexual gratification. Campbell’s guilty pleas satisfy the 11 remaining child sex abuse charges, in addition to recently-opened investigations as to allegations of sexual abuse by four other children.

As part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Campbell will be required to register as a sex offender and agreed to permit other alleged victims and family to speak or offer written statements at the time of sentencing.

Assistant District Attorneys VanDelinder and Kathryn Hansen prosecuted the case, with the assistance of Investigator Michael Marrone.

In Nov. 2019, Campbell was indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a 2018 investigation into allegations that Campbell sexually assaulted three females, two four-year-olds and one five-year-old in 2015.

During the investigation, additional female victims were identified who alleged Campbell sexually assaulted them over 10 years ago, at which time they were five and six years old.

Campbell was arrested as a Fugitive From Justice in Pennsylvania and extradited back to the State of New York.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Pennsylvania State Police, Chemung County Child Advocacy Center, Chemung County Child Protective Services, and the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office.