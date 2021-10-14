Bride, Guthrie staff bring wedding to father’s bedside after terminal cancer diagnosis

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Cassiopeia Roychowdhury wanted to have her father at her side when she was set to be married at the end of October. When her family learned her father, Utpal, was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, a terminal brain tumor, they knew he would not have much more quality time with them before the wedding.

Utpal’s care team and staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital learned of Cassiopeia’s wishes to have her father at her side and held a traditional Hindu ceremony at his bedside in Sayre.

Fit with traditional Hindu music, food, dress and prayers, the ceremony was everything the bride could have asked for, given the circumstances. The best part she says, was having her father by her side.

Cassiopeia Roychowdhury said, “This is incredible. Thank you to my father’s nurses, doctors, and all of the Guthrie staff that came together to make this possible.”

Dr. Patricia Fogelman, Medical Director, Palliative Medicine, Guthrie said, “I’m extremely proud of the work my team does to create these extraordinary moments for our patients and their families. This family will leave our hospital with a lifelong memory of how we were able to honor this sacred moment in their lives with attention and sensitivity to both religious and cultural needs, working diligently to assure the care we give provides both dignity and compassion.”