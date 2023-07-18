TIOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — Construction on a Route 15 bridge is still underway in Tioga Township.

Crews began working on the northbound bridge over Mill Creek Reservoir between the Route 6 (Mansfield/Wellsboro) interchange and the Route 287 (Tioga/Tioga Junction) interchange at the beginning of April. A 19-foot lane restriction that began at the start of construction is expected to be in effect until September.

Work started on the left (passing) lane of this bridge on July 17. In addition to the 19-foot lane restriction, the left lane will be restricted. An end date for the left lane restriction has not been announced.

Motorists are advised to slow down, watch for stopped traffic, and drive with caution through this work zone.