CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The County Route 4 bridge in the town of Campbell will be closed to all-through traffic beginning next week to accommodate a road work project.

According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, the bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday, Jan. 2, until Friday, Jan. 12. The bridge is located over the Cohocton River between State Route 415 and Curtis Coopers Road.

The bridge will be closed to repair steel beam work. There will be no detour for the duration of the project.