BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Drivers should expect traffic delays due to a bridge inspection that will take place at the beginning of next week in Blossburg Borough.

According to PennDOT, the bridge inspection will take place on Monday, Sept. 25, to inspect the bridge that carries Main Street over the Tioga River in Blossburg. The work will take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. depending on weather.

Lane restrictions will be in place with flaggers there to guide traffic for the duration of the inspection.

Drivers should prepare for these delays in traffic and drive with caution through the work zone. Conditions of major roadways can be viewed at 511pa.com.