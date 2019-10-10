Bridge maintenance on State Route 224

(WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation today announced that maintenance and repair work will begin October 15, 2019 on the bridge carrying State Route 224 over Jackson Creek in the Town of Cayuta, approximately 4.5 miles east of the village line.

Work will include removal and replacement of concrete fascia and repairs to concrete abutments.

This work is expected to last approximately two months and is weather dependent. During this time, traffic will be reduced to one lane and will be accommodated by temporary traffic signals.

Motorists may experience travel delays.