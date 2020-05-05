Bridge Replacement Project on Route 2018 in Bradford County

ASYLUM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 2018 in Asylum Township, Bradford County. The bridge, which runs over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, is located on Route 2018 and Township Road T-460 (Boat Club Road), approximately .20 miles east of the intersection with Route 187 in Asylum Township.

The Contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, is scheduled to begin construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, May 11. Traffic will be single lane controlled with daylight flagging while the temporary roadway is being constructed.

Once the temporary roadway is completed, traffic will be controlled using single lane traffic in both directions on the temporary roadway.

The bridge replacement project includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite box beam bridge, new drainage, guide rail upgrades, paving and associated roadway approach work.

The work is expected to be completed in the fall of 2020, weather permitting.