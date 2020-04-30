Bridge replacement project starting in Wysox Township

WYSOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A bridge replacement project will begin Monday, May 4 on Route 1023 (Irish Ridge Road) in Wysox Township, Bradford County. The bridge, which spans Johnson Creek, is located just south of Route 267.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-May, and motorists should expect alternate lane restrictions using daylight flagging.

The work includes adding a protective coating, milling the pavement, and resurfacing the bridge approaches.

Susquehanna Supply Co., is the prime contractor on this $1.8 million project. The bridge was washed out in the flooding that occurred in 2018. Previous work on the project included bridge construction, new bridge approaches, drainage work, and new guide rails.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.