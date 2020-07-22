Bridge replacement project to close portion of Route 4027

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A bridge replacement project set to begin next week will close Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) in Middlebury Township, Tioga County, between T-829 (State Road) and T-656 (Southard Road).

On Monday, July 27, a PennDOT maintenance crew will begin work replacing the existing structure with a precast concrete Box Culvert. Work will include removal of the existing bridge, new approach work, drainage work, new guide rail, and line painting.

A detour using Route 249 and Route 49 will be in place and work is expected to be completed by October 2 of 2020, weather permitting.