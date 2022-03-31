TIOGA COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is set to start replacing a bridge on Wattles Run Road in Clymer Township early in April.

The department says that Wattles Run Road will be closed between Snay Road and Butler Road in Clymer Township, Tioga County.

PennDOT says the project includes the removal of the original existing bridge and replacing it with a precast concrete box culvert.

The project will start on Monday, April 4, and is expected to be completed on Friday, June 24. A detour using Route 349 and Route 49 will be in place for the duration of the project.