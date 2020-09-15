Bridge replacement underway in Terry Township

TERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A bridge replacement project has started on Route 2010 in Terry Township, Bradford County.

The bridge, which runs over a tributary to Sugar Run, is located approximately .18 miles north of the intersection with Route 2007 and 2.89 miles southwest of the intersection with Route 187.

The contractor, Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, began construction of a temporary roadway on Monday, April 27, 2020. Traffic will be controlled using daylight signing with flagging. Once the temporary roadway is completed, traffic will be controlled using two-way single lane traffic on the temporary roadway.

The contractor will then begin work on the bridge replacement which includes removal of the existing bridge and construction of a new single-span composite concrete bridge, new drainage, guiderail upgrades, and paving, as well as associated roadway approach work.

The work is expected to be complete in the Fall of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.