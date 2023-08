CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wood Road Bridge will be closed for construction beginning next week in the Town of Campbell.

According to the Steuben County Department of Public Works, a bridge that crosses the Cohocton River, located between county Route 125 and Savona Campbell Road, will be closed for six weeks beginning on Monday, Aug. 28.

The bridge will be closed for deck repair and will have no onsite detour.