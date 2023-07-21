LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A bridge in the Town of Lindley will close on Monday.

The bridge that carries Anglehart Road over South Branch Clendenning Creek is scheduled to be closed for all through traffic starting on July 24. This bridge, which is located between Morgan Creek Road and Clendenning Road (County Route 5), will be removed and replaced with a concrete box culvert.

This project is expected to take about 10 weeks. There will be no on-site detour, so motorists who expect to travel through this area will need to plan alternate routes.