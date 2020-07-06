Broad Acres Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center overwhelmed by pen pal program

Broad Acres Nursing Home & Rehabilitation Center asked for pen pals for some of the residents and has been “overwhelmed” by the community’s response. Here, Sherry Anderegg (left), activities director, and Bethany Schweigart (right), director of business development, pose with resident Nancy Pilkinton.

WELLSBORO, PA. (WETM- Tioga Publishing) – Broad Acres Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Wellsboro has been overwhelmed by the response to a pen pal program started recently.

Bethany Schweigart, director of business development at Broad Acres, came up with the idea after realizing how many residents were lonely due to visitation restrictions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She and the activities staff asked several residents to participate and sent invitations on Facebook. Within two days, they had received hundreds of responses a d the post was shared over one hundred thousand times.

Schweigart said she expected 20 responses, probably all local, but was pleased and surprised to receive queries from Asia, Scotland, all over the U.S. She is hoping to get more Broad Acres residents involved in the program.

To connect with a Pen Pal at Broad Acres, send a card or letter to Pen Pals, Broad Acres, 1883 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. Packages of craft supplies are also welcome. Staff will match the mail to an appropriate resident.

This article was written and made available to you by our media partner Tioga Publishing.