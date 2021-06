WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Broad Street in the Village of Waverly is scheduled to close on June 14 and 15 for milling and paving.

The road will be closed from Pennsylvania Ave to Loder Street starting at 6 a.m. on June 14 to mill the surface. Paving is scheduled to begin on June 15 with the goal of reopening the road by mid-day on Tuesday.

Parking will not be permitted on Broad Street in the construction zone during milling or paving, and vehicles located in the construction zone will be towed.