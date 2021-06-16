Broadway is back for the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Clemens Center announced today that it will launch two national tours: An Officer and a Gentleman and Oklahoma! resulting in more than a $5 million economic impact on Chemung County and the Elmira community.

For the Wold Premier tour, An Officer and a Gentleman will arrive two weeks prior to the performance dates to conduct techical rehearsals and other pre-tour activities. Then the Clemens Center will host Oklahoma! for three weeks prior to launching their first national tour. Chemung County and the City of Elmira will have an enormous economic benefit from travel, hotels, restaurants, parking and other businesses.

