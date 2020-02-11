Broadway Tony Award-Winning hit ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ comes to the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, will make its debut at the Clemens Center in Downtown Elmira for two performances.

The performances are Tuesday, Feb 11th and Wednesday, Feb 12th starting at 7:30 p.m.

What would happen if Sherlock Holmes and Monty Python had an illegitimate Broadway baby?

You’d get ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’, Broadway & London’s award-winning smash comedy. Called “A GUT-BUSTING HIT” (The New York Times) and “THE FUNNIEST PLAY BROADWAY HAS EVER SEEN” (HuffPost).

This classic murder mystery is chock-full of mishaps and madcap mania delivering “A RIOTOUS EXPLOSION OF COMEDY” (Daily Beast).

Welcome to the opening night of The Murder at Haversham Manor where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. With an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines), it’s “TONS OF FUN FOR ALL AGES” (HuffPost) and “COMIC GOLD” (Variety) – sure to bring down the house.

For tickets to the event, you can head to the Clemens Center’s website.