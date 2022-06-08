KILLAWOG, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have announced the arrest and charging of a Broome County man for a rape that took place in 2020.

According to police, Alan S. Mitchell Jr., 40, of Killawog, has been charged with rape in the third degree, a class E felony, along with endangering the welfare of a child.

It was discovered after an investigation that Mitchell Jr. had engaged in sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 17 in the summer of 2020 while in the town of Freetown N.Y. in Cortland County.

Police say that Mitchell Jr. was being held in the Cortland County Jail on another case with the Sheriff’s office before being turned over for processing with the state police. After processing with state police he was returned to the Cortland County Jail and will appear in the Freetown Town Court at a later date.