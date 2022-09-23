WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint.

According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, of Rochester, N.Y. was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Benny Warr’s brother, Bryan A. Warr, 63, also from Rochester, was sentenced on Sept. 6, to the same punishment.

The sentencing stems from the charges of Burglary in the First Degree, Robbery in the First Degree, and three counts of Petit Larceny.

According to the document and the original indictment, the brothers committed a home invasion on November 18, 2020, at 402 Hillbrook Road in West Elmira.

The two men entered the home while wielding a pistol, once inside they zip-tied and duct-taped the three home health care workers while keeping the residents of the home at gunpoint, who were in their 90s.

They proceeded to take two iPhones and two rings that had belonged to the women in the home.

It was later learned that the zip ties and duct tape were purchased earlier that same day, November 18, 2020, by Benny and Bryan Warr in Irondequoit, N.Y.