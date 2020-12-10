Buddha statue stolen from future Siam Elephants restaurant in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A small Buddha statue was stolen from the future Siam Elephants restaurant inside the Werdenberg building at 200 W. Water Street in Elmira.

According to Seth Adams of Envision Elmira, the statue was stolen from the building between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Adams says Elmira Police are investigating the theft, but security cameras have not yet been set up inside the building.

The restaurant is expected to have a soft opening in Spring 2021 in the Werdenberg building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in Oct. 2019.







Courtesy Seth Adams

Elephants Restaurants franchise locations are known for “authentic Thai food,

excellent service, friendly staff, and for their modern interpretation of classic dishes and

insistence on using only high-quality and locally sourced fresh ingredients.”

Elephants Restaurants have locations in Corning, Watkins Glen, Geneva, and Pennsylvania.