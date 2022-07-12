Correction: A previous version of this story included the wrong name of the building within the industrial park. The correction information has been added and updated.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a structure in the HOST Terminal industrial park in Horseheads collapsed Tuesday afternoon.

Reports of the collapse in the industrial park first came into 18 News around 1:20 p.m. According to Horseheads Fire Chief Arthur Sullivan, the building that collapsed was the “steel skeleton” of a new construction from Southern Tier Logistics.

Sullivan said two workers were inside and suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is unknown, Sullivan said. The incident is under investigation.

Photos from a reporter on the scene showed the roof and walls of the structure flattened, laying on top of the foundation. Entrances to the park were closed off, according to the reporter.

This is a developing story. 18 News will continue to provide more updates as details become available.