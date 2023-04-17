HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A building in Horseheads has been deemed to be unsafe by the village after an early morning fire on Monday.

The building, an apartment style building on E. Franklin Street right off Hanover Square, burned early Monday around 5:45 a.m.

Multiple crews responded to the scene to assess the fire, before further assessments were done in the afternoon to deem the status of the structure.

Notices were put on the doors of the building saying it is unsafe after the fire. E. Franklin Street was closed off as large construction vehicle was brought in to bring the building down.

At this time it’s unaware how the building caught fire, 18 News will provide updates if and when they become available to us.