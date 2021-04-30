Burdett Mother’s Day Breakfast to benefit Schuyler County Historical Society

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Burdett Fire Department will be serving up a Mother’s Day Breakfast to benefit the Schuyler County Historical Society.

Proceeds from the all-you-can-eat breakfast on May 9 will be shared between the department and the Historical Society. Breakfasts will be served in the community room or as take-outs from 7-11 a.m.

The menu will include pancakes, sausage, eggs, bacon, french toast, home fries, and beverages. Meals are $9 for adults and $5 for children 6 to 10 years old. Children under 5 are free.

The Burdett Fire Department is located at 4124 Lake St./Route 79, Burdett.

For more information, contact the Schuyler County Historical Society at (607) 535- 9741.