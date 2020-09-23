Bus accident on Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are at the scene of a bus accident on the Clemens Center Parkway near E. Second Street.

Reports for the accident were first called in around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to our reporter on the scene, the accident involves a Terps Enterprises Inc. bus and a Chevrolet SUV.

Erway Ambulance responded to the scene and the SUV has since left. There did appear to be children on the bus, but there does not appear to be any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.