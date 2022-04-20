ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce Business after Business Reception is happening this Thursday, April 21st. It is hosted by the Chemung County SPCA

The reception is happening Thursday, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Chemung County SPCA and preregistration is encouraged.

The Chemung County SPCA has provided service for over 130 years to the area. The reception gives the chance to come see the progress of the shelter and hear about their story and their plans for the future. The event also offers local community members, business owners, and more to network and connect.

The event will feature food and beverages from Hill Top Inn Restaurants, Banquets & Catering. Normally there is a $5.00 donation fee to attend a Business After Business event, but instead they are looking for pet food donations instead of the fee. In terms of pet food, all brands of dry or canned dog and cat food are greatly appreciated

You do not have to be a Chemung County Chamber of Commerce member to attend the event, but it does give you the opportunity to see if you do want to become a member of the chamber. More information about the event can be found here.