Businesses across the Southern Tier handing out green light bulbs to support veterans

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – Veterans Day is next Thursday, November 11, and Southern Tier residents can help support our veterans by installing green light bulbs outside their houses.

Operation Green Light is a campaign that has spread across the country in recent years and is now growing in popularity in the Twin Tiers. The campaign supports veterans through simple gestures like changing one light to green or sharing through social media.

Local attorney Bryan Maggs is happy to help out the cause and hand out green light bulbs to residents.

“The biggest goal is to get awareness of what Operation Green Light is and hopefully it grows from year to year,” Bryan said. “The county and other municipalities are going to illuminate their buildings with green lights and we just wanted to give people an opportunity to pick up green lights wherever they could find them.”

Bryan Magg’s office is located on 110 Baldwin Street in Downtown Elmira.

Meanwhile, more businesses across the Southern tier are joining in on the cause. Jeremy Drake of Drake Heating and Air Conditioning in Big Flats has plenty of boxes of green lights for residents to pick up.

“We each have started out with 200 bulbs and we’re down to about 125,” Drake said. “We just started this about three or four days ago. If this trend continues, then this entire area should be green in no time.”

With Veterans Day quickly approaching, Drake hopes that a great portion of the Southern Tier lights up green to help support this good cause.

Drake Heating and Air Conditioning is now located on 437 Maple Street in Big Flats.